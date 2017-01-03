|
How The Digital Age Is
Changing The Cat Fancy
As we enter the year 2017, do you yearn for the good old days before everything went digital? The digital age continues to make advances that change our world — and will impact the cat fancy of tomorrow. Imagine the differences our future may hold . . .
Vaccinating Pregnant Or Breeding Queens
Nursing kittens obtain their initial immunity from their mothers. The knowledgeable cat breeder needs to know the optimal time to vaccinate each breeding queen so that she has a strong immunity to give to her babies.
Bay Rum For Grooming Your Cat
Bay Rum is an old-fashioned barber shop tonic that can be used to add shine and volume to your cat's show coat.
Standards
From A Judge's Standpoint
TICA judge, Beth Hicks, gives pointers on how best to write breed standards from a judge's point of view.
Create Your Own Kitten Handbook
Every cat breeder can easily create their own custom 'Kitten Handbook' — a manual that answers most of the questions a new owner will have. Learn more . . .
Who's In Charge?
Okay . . . .I know this may be a delicate question. but as we begin another year, it is a question that has to be asked . . .Who's really in charge of your life? You? Or your cats?
Top 10 Signs Your Cat Knows
Your Internet Password
Sign #10: You have begun receiving e-mail flames from some guy named "Fluffy".
Blast From The Past
Famous cats from the 1970's to the 2000's...
This week's star is:
GC, NW Nekomo Sabita
Red Tabby & White Japanese Bobtail Male
CFA's 9th Best Kitten, 1989-90
The Gallery
The Gallery is a permanent photo collection of all breeds of pedigreed cats.
Each member of ShowCatsOnline is invited to submit one cat to be included in the Gallery as our GIFT to you, EVERY YEAR when you join or renew your membership!
Cats with the breeding title of DM, OS, OD or its equivalent can be submitted at NO CHARGE. Additional cats are only $5 each or 3/$10.
Every cat owner is encouraged to create an enduring legacy for the breeders of tomorrow by including your cat in The Gallery.
You do not need to be a member of ShowCatsOnline.com
to include your cat in the Gallery.
NEWEST CATS ADDED TO THE GALLERY
Manx:
GC Briar-Mar's Absolutely Fabulous
GC Briar-Mar's Playing With Fire
Mistysprings Jewel of Briar-Mar
Russian Blue
GC Kazakh's Bleu Cheese
GC, RW Kazakh's In A Flash
GP Kazakh's Wolf-of-Wall-Street