

How The Digital Age Is

Changing The Cat Fancy

As we enter the year 2017, do you yearn for the good old days before everything went digital? The digital age continues to make advances that change our world — and will impact the cat fancy of tomorrow. Imagine the differences our future may hold . . .



Vaccinating Pregnant Or Breeding Queens

Nursing kittens obtain their initial immunity from their mothers. The knowledgeable cat breeder needs to know the optimal time to vaccinate each breeding queen so that she has a strong immunity to give to her babies.



Bay Rum For Grooming Your Cat

Bay Rum is an old-fashioned barber shop tonic that can be used to add shine and volume to your cat's show coat.



Standards From A Judge's Standpoint

TICA judge, Beth Hicks, gives pointers on how best to write breed standards from a judge's point of view.



Create Your Own Kitten Handbook

Every cat breeder can easily create their own custom 'Kitten Handbook' — a manual that answers most of the questions a new owner will have. Learn more . . .



Who's In Charge?

Okay . . . .I know this may be a delicate question. but as we begin another year, it is a question that has to be asked . . .Who's really in charge of your life? You? Or your cats?



Top 10 Signs Your Cat Knows

Your Internet Password

Sign #10: You have begun receiving e-mail flames from some guy named "Fluffy".



Blast From The Past Famous cats from the 1970's to the 2000's... This week's star is: GC, NW Nekomo Sabita

Red Tabby & White Japanese Bobtail Male

CFA's 9th Best Kitten, 1989-90

READ MORE >>





